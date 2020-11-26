He’s NDC’s best, master of finance and economics - Mahama touts Adongo’s credentials

John Dramani Mahama and Isaac Adongo

Leader of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has touted the credentials of the Bolgatnaga Central Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo.

According to the former President, Adongo is one of the best Members of Parliament(MPs) the NDC has considering his in-depth knowledge in Finance.



John Mahama made this known to the people of Bolgatanga Central when he called on them to give him another term in office to serve them.



“I want to introduce to you our parliamentary candidate. He is one of the best MP’s in our party. Isaac Adongo is a master when it comes to finance and economics,” Mr. Mahama said.

Isaac Adongo can be described as one of the Members of Parliament in opposition who have helped put the government on its toes with his critical assessment of the government’s activities especially on the economy and issues with finance.



He has challenged the Vice President who has the accolade of Economic Messiah to a debate but the Vice President of Ghana has described the challenge as 'funny'.