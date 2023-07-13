He won't get a constable to salute him - Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio

Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has reacted to the viral leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The Atta Mills Institute (AMI) CEO condemned the police commissioner captured on the tape stating that his conduct had brought shame upon himself and his family.



"He will walk around and not get a police constable to salute him," Anyidoho added in a tweet dated July 12, 2023.



According to information available to GhanaWeb, the officer in question is the Director of Operations at the Police Headquarters, known as George Alex Mensah, and that he was engaged in the discussion with a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around their intentions to oust the IGP due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner specifically points to the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.

"Shame on konkonsa Police Commissioner who has brought extreme public opprobrium upon himself and his family. He will walk around and not get a police constable to salute him," Anyidoho's full tweet read.





