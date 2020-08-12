Crime & Punishment

Head pastor shot dead at Ejisu-Tikrom

Rev. Maxwell Attakorah was forty-four (44) years old.

The Head Pastor of Jehovah Nissi Evangelical Ministry branch at Ejisu-Tikrom, Rev Maxwell Attakorah, has been shot dead by armed robbers.

The incident happened at his residence at Anyinam Kegyase in the Nhyiaeso Constituency of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday August 12, 2020 around 3 am.



The unfortunate incident has thrown members of Jehovah Nissi Evangelical Ministry, the pastorate, family and neighbors into a state of shock and mourning.



Associate Pastor of the church, Douglas Sarfo, told Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo “I received a phone call from my pastor’s (the deceased’s) wife and she told me Pastor Maxwell Attakorah has been shot dead by armed robbers”.

According to Pastor Douglas Sarfo, “The robbers rushed to the bedroom of the pastor and ordered the wife to bring their money. She struggled with them and was able to escape”.



“I quickly rushed to the house and saw Pastor Maxwell Attakorah’s lifeless body. The deceased was shot at his shoulder by the robbers but they (the robbers) never took anything from the house after the incident,” he explained.



Meanwhile, the police in Ahenema Kokoben have commenced investigations into the matter.



The body of the pastor has been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) pending autopsy.

