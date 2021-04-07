Health workers reject posting to Sissala due to bad roads – MP

MP for Sissala West Constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu

The Member of Parliament for Sissala West Constituency in the Upper West region, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has revealed that health workers and other NSS personnel posted to the area often reject their postings due to the bad state of the roads.

Roads in the community are in a deplorable state. Farmers in the area often find it difficult transporting farm produce to towns since the roads are untarred.



The MP for Sissala West Constituency, who has bemoaned the bad state of the roads on the floor of parliament, wants the situation addressed to ensure development in the constituency.



He lamented that, health workers and other service personnel posted to the constituency find it unbearable to work in the due to the road network and other infrastructure the community lacks.



“The roads are a serious challenge, we really need help when it comes to infrastructure, health worker, and teachers,” Mohammed Adams Sukparu said in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

He added, “Even when they accept initially and they get to know that this is how the place is, you see them running out of the are trying to look transfer out of the district and this has been a challenge.”



Speaking to JoyNews, the MP disclosed his intention to start a campaign in parliament to ensure that the roads in his community are fixed.



"If our roads are fixed and we get good facilities people will be willing to come there. I’m taking it up one myself to make it a personal project so that I will pursue it and ensure that something must be done."