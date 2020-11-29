Heavenly Father, the battle is still yours - First Lady as she prays for Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and his wife

With the elections nearing, tensions are high as political parties are devising strategic ways to get Ghanaians on their side for a massive win on December 7.

Ahead of this, the first lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has gone before the Lord in prayers to commit her husband, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is seeking a second term in the upcoming polls into his hands.



According to her, the battle is still the Lords to fight on the election day.



Reminding God of the victory of the NPP in 2016, she said, "Our Heavenly Father, I commit him once again into your hands. He has always left the Battle to You. This time is no different. We commit Ghana into your hands for this important week ahead. Amen”.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since reacted to the first lady's post.



His message read, "Amen. Thank you my beautiful Rebecca. #TheBattleIsTheLords"



The New Patriotic Party (NPP), like other parties, has not relented in its quest to win the hearts of Ghanaians.

From embarking on mini-rallies where vibrant youth hold placards at vantage points, to other virtual events, they have found strategic methods to campaign.



The latest was the free waste collection project that was conducted in some parts of the country, particularly the capital city.



