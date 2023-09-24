Heavy downpour uproots electricity pole at 10 plots in Ablekuma

An electricity pole at 10 Plot in Ablekuma of the Greater Accra has been uprooted and dangerously leaning towards the road.

According to an eyewitness, the almost collapsed pole was posing as danger to commuters and pedestrians as power still flows through the wires.



The incident occurred after the torrential rain on Friday, September 22, 2023, leaving destruction in its wake.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb TV showed the rest of the poles bending onto the roads as a result of the uprooted one leaving the wires very close to the ground.



Eyewitnesses say that strong winds and the rain were responsible for the electricity pole's collapse.



