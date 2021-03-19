Heavy rainfall kills 13-year-old boy

File photo

A 13-year-old boy was found dead at Hosita Power House in the Borsontoe Electoral area in Ho of the Volta region after a heavy downpour on Wednesday.

Residents report indicate that the lifeless body was found washing away in the drain.



According to reports, the boy was found wearing green school shorts and a pair of canvas with blood oozing from his mouth and other parts of his body.

His remains have been deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy by Police for further investigations.



The heavy rains were said to have flooded major streets in the area.