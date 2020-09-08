Regional News

Heavy rains cut off more communities in North East Region

More communities in the North East Region are being cut off daily from the rest of the region due to heavy rains, the Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Alhassan John Kweku told the media on Monday.

He lamented that more than ten communities in the East Mamprusi District in the early hours of Monday could not be accessed due to the torrential rains in the area.



Mr Kweku added that several houses have been collapsed compelling occupants to move to nearby communities for safety.



The regional director of NADMO further revealed hundreds of farmers have lost their farm products as farmlands continue to be submerged in the water.



Mr Kweku bemoaned that the NADMO response team were doing everything possible to go to the aid of the victims, but was quick to add that, “the situation is becoming tough.”



“The heavy rains couple with spillage of the Bagre Dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso continue to cause havoc in the region.



“We are finding it difficult to offer the prompt assistant to the victim, because of the incessant rainfall,” he explained

Information reaching Ghanaian Times indicated that communities around Kpankpe in the West Namprusi District have been cut off.



Mr Alidu Musah, a teacher in the area, in a telephone chat with Ghanaian Times said residents were using canoes to cross to other communities.



He added that several roads in the district were no more accessible.



Mr Musah, therefore, appealed to the authorities to, as matter of urgency, come to their aid as conditions “are worsening day in day out.”



About six people have been reported killed as a result of the floods in the area.

