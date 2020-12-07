Heavy rains in Koforidua but voting still continues

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Heavy rains that started with a windstorm at 4:30 pm could not disrupt voting processes.
At the Koforidua Nursing Training College, for instance, the rains compelled the electoral officers to relocate from their original places of set up into a hall.
Fortunately, only about five voters were present to cast their votes and that did not put any pressure on the EC officers.
The rain is still falling heavily as of 4:50 pm.
