Heavy rains in Koforidua but voting still continues

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heavy rains that started with a windstorm at 4:30 pm could not disrupt voting processes.

At the Koforidua Nursing Training College, for instance, the rains compelled the electoral officers to relocate from their original places of set up into a hall.

Fortunately, only about five voters were present to cast their votes and that did not put any pressure on the EC officers.

The rain is still falling heavily as of 4:50 pm.

Watch the Live streaming of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in the post below:

