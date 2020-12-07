Heavy traffic in Sunyani as electorates arrive to vote

The Sunyani West constituency has 73,645 eligible voters in the register

Voters from all walks of life have arrived in the Bono regional capital to cast their ballots in the Sunyani East and Sunyani West constituencies on December 7.

The Sunyani Township has experienced unusual heavy human and vehicular traffic since Thursday, December 4, as voters arrived in the capital.



Parliamentary candidates of the NPP and the NDC have erected giant billboards, while the two parties also hoisted miniature party flags on several electrical poles in the town.



In the Electoral Commission’s (EC) new voters register, a total of 108,843 eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots in the Sunyani East constituency on December 7.



The Sunyani West constituency has 73,645 eligible voters in the register.



Euphoria characterising the general election was high on Saturday December 5, as supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flooded the principal streets of the capital.



Clad in their different party colours and paraphernalia, the supporters of the two major political parties embarked on a peace walk to exhibit their readiness and commitment to ensure a peaceful election.

Interestingly, the two political parties began the peace walk simultaneously at different locations and paraded through the principal streets of the town with music and dance.



It was an exciting scene, when supporters of the NPP and NDC took advantage of the heavy traffic to sell their party achievements, and election manifestos to woo the masses.



Though the walk caused a mess at the Sunyani Central Business District (CBD) because of the numbers, traders around the area lauded the responsive way and manner the opposing supporters conducted themselves.



“I think they have demonstrated a high sense of political maturity and civility. When we heard that these two political parties were to embark on a walk on the same day, in fact we were afraid something worse could happen”, Mrs Leticia Gyan, a shopkeeper told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



“In fact I love the way these people have behaved. This is the beauty of democracy we are all looking for. If they continue with this behaviour and tolerate each other like this then we will not have problems with the elections,” Mr Osei Asiedu, another trader indicated.