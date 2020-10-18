Heavy vehicular traffic on Dansoman-Mataheko stretch as NDC PC campaigns

A political campaign led by the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma West has led to massive vehicular traffic on the Dansoman-Mataheko.
The aspirant, Rev Kweku Addo, led hundreds of supporters to announce his presence as well as solicit for votes from the constituents.
The activity has led to cars being unable to move as the crowd had taken over the whole stretch with disregard for the COVID-19 protocols; wearing of nose masks and social distancing.
Ghana will on December 7, go to the polls to elect a president and Members of Parliament for various constituencies.
With aspirants determined to win the elections, there have been several promises made to citizens to make life better.
Watch the video below:
