0
Menu
News

Help create a congenial environment for children to grow – Parents, teachers urged

WhatsApp Image 2022 12 09 At 6.54.56 PM.jpeg UCC University KG held first graduation ceremony post COVID-19 pandemic

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: atlfmnews.com

The University Kindergarten at the University of Cape Coast has held its first graduation ceremony and end-of-year activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The colourful event which brought together parents, guardians, friends, and relatives of the pupils, was held on the theme: Creating a Better Growing Environment for the Kindergarten Child; Getting all Involved.

The guest speaker at the ceremony, Dr. Elizabeth Annan Prah who is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Human Resource Management at the School of Business, UCC, encouraged parents, teachers, and relevant stakeholders to help create a congenial environment for the children to grow.

Speaking to ATL FM NEWS, after the ceremony, she said as the Kindergarten child grows, the need for a nurturing community becomes very important.

She notes that “given a choice, young children will usually choose to be in a natural environment. They want to be outdoors, in the fresh air, in the sunlight, barefoot and naked, surrounded by grass, trees, and all the natural events, especially the chirping of the birds and all that.

When they do that because they are happy doing it, they eat better and they sleep better. The contrary is that when you push them too much into the room and you confine them, they breathe stale air; they always hear the same things, and then the television is surrounded by synthetic fabrics and all that. These things let them become cranky and they disagree with you” she continued.

She further indicated that helping the child to create, and serving as a mentor for the child among other things are ways parents and teachers can respectively help create a better growing environment for the Kindergarten child.

Pupils of the school entertained their guests and teachers with exciting performances such as recitals, cultural displays,s and cadet parades.

On her part, the headmistress of the school, Miss Linda Lamisi Ayingura was glad that the program was successful.

Meanwhile, she advocated for the expansion of their building structures so they can admit more children.

Read more stories here

Source: atlfmnews.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Related Articles: