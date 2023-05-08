Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has underscored the giant contributions of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the political governance of Ghana.

The president described the revered monarch as ‘an invaluable partner in the governance of Ghana,’ at a birthday dinner held for the Asantehene in London on May 6.



Akufo-Addo cited the specific instance of the Otumfuo’s contributions to securing peace especially in the Dagbon crisis, where he was a mediator, and expressed hope that the Asantehene will extend a similar hand in resolving the raging Bawku crisis.



He tasked birthday attendees to “make merry and remember the contributions of Asantehene to national lives, not the least to the stability of our country.



“Remember the role he played in bringing a settlement to the crisis in Dagbon and I am confident he is going to repeat that for me in the Bawku crisis,” he stressed.



The Bawku crisis has experienced a resurgence in recent months with factions engaging in deadly hostilities. The government recently announced that soldiers will be deployed to the situation.



Otumfuo and Akufo-Addo are in the UK with their spouses for the May 6 coronation of King Charles III.

The 73rd birthday bash of the Asantehene took place after they had attended the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.



Watch Akufo-Addo’s remarks below:







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA