Henry Osei Akoto provides ‘evidence’ that ‘dumsor’ is back

One of the leading members of the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto, has provided a video of what he says is a classic example of the re-emergence of the country's erratic power supply, commonly known as ‘dumsor.’

In the video, which the former National Democratic Congress parliamentary aspirant for Oforikrom shared online, he showed how he had visited a popular market area in Kumasi and seen many shops with generators.



As he stated in the video, Osei Akoto’s visit to Adum-Kumasi was to confirm that dumsor had returned.



“They say there is no dumsor, but we said dumsor was back, but they refused to accept it. I’m at Adum-Kumasi, and it is disturbing.



“All these companies have generators… come and see for yourself… if they say we don’t have dumsor, it’s up to them,” he said.



There is no doubt that in the last few months, Ghana has been experiencing power outages at peak hours.



However, the power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has not provided an official timetable.

Some government officials have stated that what is happening within the power sector is not dumsor but rather ‘dum-sie-sie.’



