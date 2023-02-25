Henry Quartey as running mate to any of the aspirants will give us unprecedented victory in 2024 -MCE

Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West, Clement Wilkinson, has opined that the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey is the most qualified, competent, and credible person to partner with any of the presidential aspirants as a running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential election.

He has therefore asked all the aspiring candidates who want to represent the NPP in 2024 to consider selecting Henry Quartey as their running mate.



He made the remarks on Frontline Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM while speaking with Kwabena Agyapong.

The MCE stated that the regional minister has demonstrated exceptional leadership since his appointment as Minister and that appointing him as the running mate to any of the candidates will ensure the NPP’s victory.



"Some have named who they wish should partner Bawumia, Alan, and the former Afric Minister. But for me, I think whether it is Alan, Bawumia, Ken Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong, or Afriyie Akoto, they should choose Henry Quartey as the running mate. This is my humble appeal. Genry Quartey has demonstrated leadership. He will ensure victory for the NPP,” he argued.