Henry Quartey dares journalists over allegations of delegates kidnapping

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey has dared the media to show proof that any candidate in the just ended Special Delegates Conference was coerced or dragged under compulsion to any camping site ahead of the elections.

“If some people choose to go and sit somewhere does it amount to kidnapping,” he asked journalists.



His comments follow wide spread allegations that candidates had pitched camps in some hotels and residencies inviting delegates apparently to induce them with handouts to vote in their favor.



Mr. Quartey dismissed the claims as mere allegations and would not even give the party’s former communications director and currently spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen Camp, the benefit of the doubt.



“I have not heard of the comments of Yaw Buabeng Asamoah but if we go along with such allegations we mar the beauty of the process,” he stated.

He warned the media to be circumspect in gathering strict proof before carrying allegations even if it came from prominent members of the New Patriotic Party.



“The media has helped Ghana for democracy to thrive; but we don’t have to incite the people,” he contended.



Meanwhile the Majority Leader and MP for Suame Osei Mensah Bunsu is requesting of persons making such allegations to provide an explanation for the term inducement.



Refusing to comment any further on allegations delegates were camped in some parts of the region to be offered some overtures; he parried the claims describing them as rumors that merited no capital.