Henry Quartey is the best thing that has happened to us - GaDangbe Council

The GaDangbe Council of Asafoitsemei and Asafoianyemei has bemoaned the attack on the Great Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, by Nii Odoi Kwao II, otherwise known as Robert Koomson, the Odoi Kwao head of family.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, Asafoatse Susuafaso III of the council said that the regional minister is the pride of the region, and they are not going to sit aloof and allow his image to be denigrated.



Asafoatse Susuafaso III said that calls by Robert Koomson for President Nana Addo Dankwa to sack Henry Quartey because he ordered his arrest is unjustified.



He added that Koomson’s call is out of selfishness and not in the interest of the Greater Accra Region.



“It is unfortunate and distasteful that the gross misconduct and intransigence of Robert Koomson that landed him in the grips of the law is what is influencing his selfish call for the removal of the hard-working minister.



“After being adjudged one of the most effective ministers within his short stay as regional minister, it is our expectation that the good works of the regional minister will gain the support of all well-meaning city dwellers as he pursues his "Let's Make Greater Accra Work vision. Whoever makes such an unguarded call for the president to sack the minister is indeed selfish and does not have the interest of the region at heart.



“We, therefore, want to assure His Excellency the President that the Greater Accra Regional Minister is perfect on the job, and we, the Asafoiatsemei, Asafoianyemei, Wulormei, traditional leaders, and well-meaning people of Greater Accra will support him in all his endeavours,” he said.

Nii Odoi Kwao II of the Nii Odoi Kwao family house in Osu Kinkawe was remanded into police custody for a week on the orders of the Accra Circuit Court 9.



The court handed down its ruling on Friday, December 9, 2022, a day after the accused was arrested under circumstances that his family described as a rambo-style raid.



The elderly man was held for allegedly insulting Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey.



Robert Koomson Jnr, a family member who spoke to Accra-based Rainbow Radio, described how the arrest operation was carried out, lamenting the human rights abuses that accompanied it.



He recounted that the police and other people claiming to be from National Security abused their father before whisking him away.



