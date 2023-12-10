Here are all the winners of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

The 2023 edition of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is taking place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

The third edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence climaxed with winners revealed at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The event took place on Friday December 8, 2023, to celebrate, appreciate, and bring to light the wonderful achievements of women who are pulling the strings in various sectors including male-dominated jobs and careers.



This year's edition, dubbed ‘Women of Change’ awarded women in competitive categories which included STEM, fashion, media and communication, among others.



One man who has been a great support to women was also awarded in a competitive category.



The event also witnessed some selected women and organisations receiving honorary awards.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was birthed in 2021 to recognize and celebrate individuals for being catalysts for progress and positive change while excelling in different spheres.



Below is the full list of winners:



1. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) - Monica Ayomah Amanu

2. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Agriculture - Mrs. Ellen Oduro



3. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Media and Communication - Georgina Asare Fiagbenu



4. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Leadership - Cynthia Ekua Tsetsewa Ahinkurah



5. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Education - Elsie Aku Con-Nutsugah



6. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Fashion and Lifestyle - Sheila Sedor



7. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Business Resilience and Change - Adeline Quarshie



8. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Entrepreneurship - Yang Yang

9. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Creative Arts - Latifah Iddriss



10. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Healthcare - Dr. Grace Buckman



11. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Sports - Bernice Borley Borquaye



12. GhanaWeb Most Influential Woman Award - Cynthia Ekua Tsetsewa Ahinkurah



13. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Innovation - Clara Pinkra-Sam



14. GhanaWeb Humanitarian Award - Holly La Belle Lumor



15. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Music, Drama, and Dance - Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo

16. GhanaWeb Women Excellence in Business Development - Mirth Asamoah



17. Inspirational Male Supporting Women Leaders - Santosh Nair



Special Awards:



1. GhanaWeb Women Organization Excellence Award - Africa Women Development Fund



2. The Ekow Blankson Marketing Giant Award - Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe



3. GhanaWeb Women Leadership Organization - Women In Leadership International



GhanaWeb Special Recognition Award - Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann

GhanaWeb Special Recognition Award - Emelia Barkey Djanie



GhanaWeb Special Recognition Award - Dr. Janetta Sika Akoto





