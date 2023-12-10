Women deserve to be honoured for the work they do every day - Gifty Anti

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Gifty Anti, has stressed on the importance of recognizing and honouring the struggles of women. According to her, women deserve to be honoured for the hard work and efforts they put into themselves and society.

Gifty Anti shared this in an empowering speech at the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, held on December 8, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel. This year’s awards which was the third edition, was themed 'Women of Change' and celebrated outstanding women across various sectors.



Sharing her personal journey, Gifty Anti recounted the challenges she faced to get to where she is today. She encouraged women to persevere, irrespective of the obstacles they encounter.



“Every single woman here has gone or travelled a setting journey where she's been insulted, called names, sabotaged, and had to sacrifice to get to where she is today. Every single woman here has a scar or a bruise, some physical, some emotional.



“So, ladies, you deserve it. And I say thank you to GhanaWeb for coming to this realization that women deserve to be honoured for the work they do every day. If you ask me, I'll dare say that the fact that you are even born a woman qualifies you to be honoured,” she said.



Gifty Anti encouraged women not to give up in their endeavours and aspire to be the best in their efforts.

“I believe in the power of women. I believe in the struggles of women. I believe in the honour and achievement of women. So be happy whether you win or not, ladies, you got noticed… Winning means you've been noticed and this is your time, not winning means you’ve been noticed next time you'll be rewarded. So keep going, keep pushing. Don't give up on yourself. Don't let whatever happens here break you,” she stated.



She highlighted the significance of women supporting each other and the beauty of a woman extending a helping hand to another. She called for more support for women who are making strides in their chosen fields and encouraged women to ignore all obstacles and strive towards their goals.



“There's nothing as beautiful as a woman holding another woman's hand. There's nothing as beautiful as a woman applauding another woman. There's nothing as sexy as a woman giving her shoulders for another woman to stand on. And there's nothing as gracious as a woman accepting that she's worthy and be confident and bold in who she is. Let them throw everything at you. Let them say whatever it is. Keep walking. One day at a time,” she said.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards scheme was launched in 2021 as the first media powered award scheme to celebrate individuals who were excelling in their various industries in Ghana. The 2022 edition focused on the youth impact-makers in the country.



