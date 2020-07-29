General News

Here is the one thing Naana Opoku-Agyemang says life has taught her

After a successful outdooring as John Mahama’s running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has said one lesson life has taught her is to give thanks to God.

She explained that even though it’s sometimes difficult to understand God’s ways, she will always look up to God for directions and guidance as she embarks on her journey as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang made this known at her Thanksgiving ceremony held at the Asbury-Dunwell Methodist Chapel, where family, friends and loved ones joined to celebrate her after a successful outdooring ceremony as John Dramani Mahama’s running mate.



Speaking at the event she said “I want to say briefly how grateful I am to God for everything. The one thing I have learnt is to always give thanks. Sometimes it’s difficult to do because what is happening is not something He wanted to happen and that is when we know that we don’t direct what God should do. This is an important step He has put in my path. I do not plan to take this step by myself because I know I cannot. I am trusting him to go along with me. That’s why I am trusting all of you, those of you here and those listening from home.”

Meanwhile, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is currently touring the Central Region.



As part of the tour, she visited Komenda where she hails from to officially present herself to the chiefs and people of the town.





