Here is what to expect from parliament next week

Parliament Empty Monday2.jpeg Ghana's parliament

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seven ministers are expected to appear before the house to respond to questions, which include urgent and oral questions.

The ministers expected to appear are the Minister for the Volta Region, Minister for the Interior, Minister for Food and Agriculture, Minister for Health, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Minister for Railways Development, and Minister for Roads and Highways.

The ministers will respond to over 40 questions during the week.

Aside from that, motions may be debated and their consequential resolutions, if any, taken during the week.

The Business Committee urged Ministers of State to endeavour to attend the House to respond to questions whenever they are scheduled to do so.

Also, some presentations of papers are expected this week, which include the Annual Report of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission for 2020; the Reconciliation Report on the Petroleum Holding Fund for the year 2021; and the Annual Public Debt Management Report for the year 2021, among others.

NYA/BOG

