Here is what to expect from parliament next week

Alban Bagbin 5 Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Six ministers are expected to appear before the house to respond to questions, which include urgent and oral questions.

The ministers expected to appear are the Minister for Youth and Sports, Minister for Finance, Minister for Works and Housing, Minister for Interior Minister, Minister for Roads and Highways and Minister for Health.

The ministers will respond to over 45 questions during the week.

The Minister of Health is scheduled to appear before the house to apprise members of steps being taken to address the shortage of Childhood vaccines in the country on Wednesday, March 2023.

The president is also expected to deliver the State of the nation address on Wednesday, March 8 2023, in accordance with Article 67 of the constitution.

