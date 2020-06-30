General News

Here’s all the information you need for a successful voter registration

The Electoral Commission (EC) has today (Tuesday, June 30, 2020) started with the voter registration exercise for the 2020 general elections.

The registration exercise will take place at 6,788 clusters made up of five registration centers each across the country.



EC Chairperson Jean Mensa yesterday disclosed that some 7,000 health personnel will be deployed at the various centres.



She said the health personnel will take charge of ensuring that the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to by all registrants.



The EC Boss further disclosed that over 44,000 officers have been deployed for the voter registration exercise.



As you make your way to the various registration centers, you’ll need to arm yourself with some information.

The voter registration form is in three sections: Section A deals with the applicant’s personal details, Section B deals with the applicant’s parents and hometown details and Section C is reserved for physical or visually impaired applicants.







In Section A, you’ll need to provide:



Full name, date of birth, age, sex, residential address, town/village/area, district, region and National Identification Card number or Passport number.



In Section B, you’ll need to provide:

Father’s full name, mother’s full name, hometown address, town/village/area, district and region.



Section C is reserved for persons with disability.





