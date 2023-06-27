High Court Judge Akufo-Addo - Ablakwa on president's 'Quayson going to jail' comment

President Nana Adddo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has labeled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a High Court Judge over recent comments on an ongoing criminal case.

The president in his political engagements in Assin North, where a by-election is taking place today, June 27; alluded to the opposition candidate James Gyakye Quayson being a candidate for jail.



The comment relates to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate's criminal trial before an Accra High Court where he is facing five-counts, among which is perjury in the matter of his nomination to contest the Assin North seat in 2020.



Ablakwa posted a screenshot of a GhanaWeb story carrying Akufo-Addo's comment and captioned it: "We hear you, High Court Judge Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."



He joins a group of opposition MPs who believe the president's comments were prejudicial, some calling for him to be cited for contempt of court.



The Assin North seat became vacant after the Supreme Court ousted Gyakye Quayson as MP stating that the processes leading to him nomination to contest in 2020 were unconstitutional as he still had dual citizenship.

The NDC has fielded him for the by-election with his main contender being the New Patriotic Party's Charles Opoku.





We hear you, High Court Judge Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. pic.twitter.com/g0ZuzqpE7n — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) June 26, 2023





