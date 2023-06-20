3
High Court adjourns Quayson's application to vary daily hearings to Wednesday

Gyakye Quayson Suit 1j.png James Gyakye Quayson, embattled MP for Assin North

The High Court has adjourned the application for James Gyakye Quayson's case to vary the order of daily hearings until Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

This decision was made following a request by the prosecution for additional time to react to the affidavit presented in the application.

Quayson's defense team is seeking to prevent the case from being heard on a daily basis, as they believe it would adversely affect the accused's campaign efforts. Quayson is the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming Assin North by-election scheduled for June 27.

During the proceedings, Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah argued that the state had not had sufficient time to review the affidavit and therefore requested the hearing to be postponed to June 21.

The prosecution also urged the court to continue the cross-examination of its witness on the same day, citinewsroom.com.

However, the defense team, led by Tsatsu Tsikata, opposed the request and urged the court to hear the motion before proceeding with any further proceedings related to the substantive case.

In response, the judge decided to stay proceedings for Tuesday and adjourned the hearing of the motion to Wednesday. A decision on the next adjourned date for the substantive matter will be determined thereafter.

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah expressed his thoughts to the media after Tuesday's hearing, while members of the NDC, including parliamentarians and former ministers, remained confident of obtaining a variation to the court's order.

YNA/WA

