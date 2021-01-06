High Court ruling against NDC MP-elect excellent – Gary Nimako

Private legal practitioner, Gary Nimako

Private legal practitioner, Gary Nimako, has welcomed an order issued to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, that he cannot hold himself as MP-elect for the constituency.

Mr Nimako who was in court on Wednesday, January 6 told journalists after proceedings that the court delivered the right judgment in the case.



A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday, January 6 ruled that Mr Quayson cannot carry himself as the MP-elect for Assin North.



He was sued for allegedly holding Canadian citizenship as at the time he filed his nomination to contest for the parliamentary election, something which violates Article 94 (2)(a) of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992.

“94. (2) A person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana,” the provision reads.



Mr Nimako said, “The time that he filed his parliamentary forms at the Electoral Commission, he wasn’t qualified to have been allowed to file the forms in the first place, because when he did that he was holding on to his Canadian citizenship."



“So clearly, the court has done the right thing.”