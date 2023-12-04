High Court to decide fate of 'Galamsey Queen' Aisha Huang December 4

Aisha Huang

A High Court in Accra is set to deliver a crucial judgement in the case of Chinese national Aisha Huang, colloquially known as the 'Galamsey Queen' dailyguidenetwork.com report

Huang, charged with engaging in illegal mining (galamsey), has already pleaded guilty to violating Ghana's Immigration law.



Her conviction and subsequent sentencing are anticipated to be integral parts of the court's decision.



Aisha Huang having illicitly reentered Ghana through Togo after her repatriation in December 2018, faces charges for illegal mining activities at Bepotenten in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region. The Minerals and Mining Act prohibits foreigners from participating in mining operations.



If found guilty, Aisha Huang could face penalties of up to GH¢4.2 million or a prison term of up to 25 years. The court has the discretion to impose both a fine and a custodial sentence concurrently.



Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, leading the prosecution, called upon 10 witnesses, including farmers who testified that they sold their lands to Huang, leading to environmental degradation due to illegal mining.

Nana Sarfo Prempeh, a witness, described the damages caused by Huang's activities as "wholesale damages" affecting both farmlands and residents' access to clean water.



Mathew Kwabla Abotsi, the Assemblyman for Bepotenten Electoral Area, recounted encountering Aisha Huang at an illegal mining site on a footpath used by residents to access their farms.



He stressed that the accused had no permit for mining.



"The response from the Minerals Commission established that the accused person’s company did not have any licence or authorization from the Minerals Commission to undertake any small-scale mining operation or to even render mine support service to any person or group," ASP Charles Adaba (rtd), an investigator, revealed to the court.



In her defense, Aisha Huang denied involvement in mining and asserted that her company, Golden Asia, was not licensed for such activities.

She disclaimed employing Chinese individuals for mining and refuted allegations of purchasing farmlands without completing the agreed payments.



"Neither myself nor my company Golden Asia own or hired any excavators, a chanfan, or the other earth-moving machines allegedly found at the sites where the four Chinese men were arrested," Huang maintained.



