Ho Central Prison inaugurates first-of-its-kind barbering shop to support inmate welfare

The Ho Central Prisons has officially opened a unique barbering shop in the Volta Region.

The barbering shop, situated within the precincts of the Ho Central Prisons, will benefit prison officers, the general public, and inmates alike.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) and the Volta Regional Commander of Prisons, Martin Kwesi Darku, underscored the shop's origin, disclosing that the vision behind its creation materialised through the generosity of the General Overseer of the Apostolic Church Ghana, and his wife, Apostle Dr. Ami-Narh and Mrs. Ami-Narh, supported by MTN Ghana.



The seeds of this initiative were sown months earlier when the couple visited the inmates, marking the Mrs. Ami-Narh's birthday. Their visit included donations, meals for the inmates, and medical screenings. The positive response to the proposal kick-started the project.



The Deputy Director of Prisons, highlighted the paramount importance of skill development during inmates' confinement, aligning with the Ghana Prisons Service's rehabilitation and reform mandate. He emphasised that the Barbering Shop will play a pivotal role as a reformation center, equipping interested inmates with barbering skills that can be employed upon their reintegration into society.

The Deputy Director of Prisons also outlined an innovative approach to address the inmates' nutritional needs. With the backdrop of inadequate daily feeding funds (GHS 1.80 pesewas per person), a portion of the barbering shop's proceeds will be allocated to supplement the government's efforts in providing the inmates with three daily meals.



He expressed optimism that the barbering shop would fulfill its intended purpose effectively.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Divine Bosson echoed the significance of imparting skills to individuals regardless of their circumstances. In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Ho Municipal Coordinating Director, Henry Amesimeku, Mr Bosson praised the initiative as an embodiment of the government's aspiration for holistic societal contributions and personal growth.



Apostle Dr. Ami-Narh, who played a pivotal role in making the Barbering Shop a reality, called on Ghanaians to actively participate in creating positive transformations for the nation's progress.