Ho judge who granted Amewu’s injunction supported NDC – Obiri Boahen alleges

John Peter Amewu, MP for the Hohoe Constituency

The High Court Judge, Justice George Buadi who earlier granted an application for an interim injunction to restrain the Electoral Commission (EC) from gazetting the parliamentary results of the Hohoe Constituency and also to restrain the MP-Elect for the Constituency, John Peter Amewu from being sworn-in in Parliament, is a card bearing member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Obriri Boahen has alleged.

“The judge who sat on this case for the ex-parte motion was a former NDC MP in the Amanfi East from 1993 to 2001. George Buadi was an NDC MP”, one of the legal team members of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in yet to commence 2020 election petition, Nana Obiri Boahen claimed.



Reacting to a social media comment: “Tsatsu knows the law and Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame knows the judge”, a phrase suggesting judges in the country are more bia to the opposition NDC concerning electoral related cases brought before them, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen urged parties not to trade on that path.



“The NDC shouldn’t go there at all, that path would be slippery for us. Why did they choose to go to a High Court in Ho instead of Hoehoe where the plaintiff happens to be the MP? That’s is mind-boggling to us”, he fumed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on a local radio station in Kumasi.

According to outspoken Deputy General Secretary of NPP, the NDC led by former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a path to run down the hard-won reputation of the judges who will be sitting on the election petition for obvious reasons.



“I don’t understand why NDC are behaving this way, 2016 NPP went to Supreme Court to challenge results but nobody tried to run down our judges like NDC people have started now,” Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen stated.