Hohoe Chief Imam calls for strict adherence to coronavirus protocols

Eid al-Adha is also known as 'Festival of the Sacrifice'

Alhaji Mahmud Issaka, Hohoe Municipal Chief Imam, said the adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures will ensure a successful Eid al-Adha celebration.

He commended Muslims for their cooperation towards the adherence to the directives by the President and the National Chief Imam and urged them to continue to pray for a solution to the pandemic for life to be restored to normalcy.



Alhaji Issaka, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, called on Muslims to observe all safety protocols, especially social distancing, hand washing with soap under running water, and avoid hugs and handshakes in their merrymaking.



“Our Q’uran admonishes us to respect Allah, His son, Mohammed and our leaders to make us a holy people so if we do not respect our leaders and we decline what they say, we fall short of Allah’s blessings,” he said.

The Chief Imam said with the enforcement of all safety protocols, he was encouraging individual and family prayers with only limited worshippers having access to various mosques for prayers.



Eid al-Adha, also known as "Festival of the Sacrifice," is considered the holier of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide, each year.



It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a sign of faith and obedience to God's command.

