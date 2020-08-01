General News

Imbibe values of sacrifice and obedience - Bawumia urges Muslims

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Muslims and Ghanaians in general to imbibe the inspiring values of sacrifice, obedience and selflessness exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim to enhance national development.

In a message posted on his social media platforms on the occasion of Eid-ul Adha, Dr Bawumia entreated Muslims to continue praying for the peace and sustenance of the nation.



"As we celebrate Eid-ul Adha today, let us thank the Almighty Allah for granting Muslims across the globe another Eid and also pray for His continued sustenance,” he said.



"For the first time in recent history, the world is witnessing a special, limited Hajj due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.”



"While our brothers and sisters perform the Hajj in the Holy land and the rest of us also observe Eid prayers, let us take opportunity of the special blessings this moment brings and remember our country Ghana and all our loved ones in our prayers," Dr Bawumia said.



The Vice President said the celebration of Eid-ul Adha reminded and taught Muslims and humanity the inspiring story of obedience, sacrifice and selflessness exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim by willingly obeying Allah's command to sacrifice his only son.

Dr Bawumia, therefore, implored his fellow Muslims and Ghanaians to imbibe those values demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim towards national development, family and humanity.



"Together with my dear wife Samira and the entire family, we wish you all Barka da Sallah" the Vice President said.



Mrs Samira Bawumia, Wife of the Vice President, on her part, underscored the need for all and sundry to continue observing the safety and preventive protocols instituted by the Government to curb the spread of COVID-19.









