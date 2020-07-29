Regional News

Hohoe NDC Parliamentary Candidate gets new voter card

Professor Margaret Kweku is the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency

Professor Margaret Kweku, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC), for the Hohoe Constituency has registered and issued with a new voter identity card.

She registered at the Market Site Municipal Assembly Junior High School (JHS), Ahado registration centre.



Professor Kweku addressing the media after registering described the ongoing registration in the Municipality as “good, largely calm and peaceful” and added that she was happy with all that had gone on so far.



She said she was pleased with the turnout of registrants and was hopeful that the number captured in the exercise would exceed the total population in the former register for the Constituency.



The PC described some disturbances which marred the initial stages of the registration exercise as “unfortunate” and added that they occurred as result misunderstanding between the political parties, but were resolved.

“There is that amicable relation between the agents of the various political parties at the registration centres and I urge them all to continue” she added Professor Kweku refuted allegations that she was involved in bussing people from Lolobi to register in the Municipality adding that ”if you know you are on the ground and the people like you and they want you to lead them, you do not bring people from outside to register and vote for you.”



She admonished eligible registrants, who were not from the Municipality to resist any attempts to bus people into the Municipal to be registered.



Professor Margaret Kweku said she would at the appropriate time discuss her plans with the electorate for the development of the Hohoe Constituency.



The Parliamentary Candidate, who was accompanied by party executives and members in the Constituency, also shared nose masks to residents.

