'Hohoe will experience true transformation under my leadership' – Parliamentary Candidate

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency, Margaret Kweku was outdoored by Mr Asiedu Nketia

National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency, Professor Margaret Kweku has asked residents to vote for her in the upcoming general elections to ensure development in the area.

According to her, NDC'S track record of developing the Hohoe Municipality is better than that of any government.



“Our women, youth, and children deserve better and that is why you should send me to represent you in parliament and make former President John Dramani Mahama, the president of the Republic of Ghana.” She stated.



Speaking at the launch of the Party’s manifesto, she touted her achievements in areas of health, education, employment, roads, and infrastructure for the constituency.



“My handiworks brought in Amplify Governance (RPT) which supported the Municipal Assembly to work on street naming and property numbering and this was a contest in which I participated and three districts won in the entire country including Hohoe Municipality.”

She said as a candidate who has the development of Hohoe at heart, rapid road works from Gbi Wegbe through Alavanyo to Kpando is possible under her tenure.



The aspiring MP has also vowed to build mechanized boreholes with poly tanks in over 35 communities within the Municipality.



“I must admit that our Party in Hohoe today is going through the most difficult times in our political lives. The issue of skirt and blouse is real and does exist. Some executives are being influenced by false promises, financial inducement, and unfortunate issues of tribal politics.



“Yes, we may be under pressure but will not be defeated. We have a very motivating force to move to the ground to spread the truth She also revealed that there was “a real abuse of power” by the party’s political opponent to create unnecessary political tension which was exhibited during the voter registration exercise where “some of our comrades were physically attacked and beaten,” She said.