Hold Akufo-Addo to account on December 7 – Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to hold President Akufo-Addo to account for his 2016 campaign promises come December 7.

He says electorates are going to decide based on trust and what the two main candidates delivered and not on emotions.



Mr. Mahama was responding to President Akufo-Addo’s recent plea to the people of Kwame Danso, a stronghold of the NDC in the Sene West District of the Bono East region to change their vote pattern, during his recent campaign tour of the area.



Mr Mahama observed that all major development projects, roads, electricity, water, schools, health and other facilities in various communities were provided to benefit the people by the NDC in government.



The NDC leader who was addressing a durbar of Chiefs and people at Kajeji in the Sene East area referred to the abandoned road from Kajeji through Kwame Danso to link the Atebubu Amanteng -Ejura-Mampong highway and said if the NDC had been retained in 2016, that project would have been completed.



He accused government of campaigning on lies and failed promises and asked Ghanaians to reject the second term bid.

The NDC 2020 flagbearer assured the youth and people in the area of Job opportunities.



He made reference to the Agric Mechanisation Centers which will offer enhanced services to farmers to improve crop yield, the TVET skills training and start-up capital For the youth, improved access and distribution of premix fuel to landing beaches.



The former President also re-emphasised his promise to legalise and properly regulate the Okada business.



He hinted that the youth interested would be assisted to acquire motorbikes and pay back in instalments to run the motor cycle Commerical business to earn a living



He explained that the policy is a better alternative to leaving the youth idle and avoid the temptation of becoming drug addicts.

Mr. Mahama is on a three day tour of the Bono East region is touring which earlier visited Atebubu Amanteng.



He will also visit Bassa (Sene East), Kyeamekrom and Kwame Danso, (Sene West) where he will pay courtesy calls on Chiefs and address Mini Durbars before wrapping up the day’s visits.



He is accompanied by National Campaign Chairman, Prof Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former Minister for Power and MP, Dr Kwabena Donkor, National Organizer, Joshua Akamba MPs and Parliamentary candidates in the area and regional and constituency executives of the NDC.

