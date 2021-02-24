'Homosexuality should not be tolerated in the country' - Apostle Agyekum

Homosexuality is a crime in most African countries

Source: Skbeatz Records

International Ghanaian preacher and counsellor, Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum has added his voice against the act of homosexuality being entertained and practised in Ghana.

The author of the book "Polish your Marriage", has urged Christians not to entertain such nuisance into society.



"Christians must be bold to condemn against the act", he stated in a video of him shared to blogger and filmmaker Skbeatz Records.



The founder of Victory Outreach Church and Victory Missions London further advised that leaders and authorities, parents and guardians should not entertain such evil because it will have serious consequences and implications on this generation and subsequent ones.



A number of personalities have come out lately to support the legalisation of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Insex Rights (LGBTQ+) in Ghana.

Renowned Ghanaian European-based journalist Ignatius Annor, a journalist with Euro News recently admitted being homosexual on a national live television News.



singer and model, Deborah Vanessa popularly known as Sister Derby has also vented out at individuals advocating against the existence of the LGBTQ office to be opened in Ghana.



Rapper Pappy Kojo on the other hand has confessed boldly on TV3 Showbiz program hosted by Giovanni Caleb that he is gay.

