Homosexuals are humans, don't beat them - Governance lecturer cautions Ghanaians

Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah has sounded caution to Ghanaians not to inflict bodily harm on any person suspected of or caught in the act of homosexuality.

According to him, though he strongly supports the anti-gay bill before Parliament, he however cautions the citizenry not to take matters into their own hands.



The anti-gay bill dubbed “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022” was adopted by all Members of Parliament on Wednesday and is aimed at criminalizing homosexual acts in the country.



The bill, when passed into law, seeks to provide a proper framework to sanitizing the Ghanaian society of the practices and ills of the LGBTQ+ community.



It is primarily to ensure proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values while banning the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and all their related activities.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's Friday edition of 'Kokrokoo', Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah asked that whoever is caught in homosexual act should be reported to the appropriate authorities to resolve the issue in accordance with the laws.



"I don't accept that when someone is caught in the act, they should be beaten to death. No! We are against their acts but it doesn't mean they are not humans," he said.



