Hopeson Adorye tells Ghanaians to worry about IMF money after NPP Super Delegates Conference

A leading member of the campaign team of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Hopeson Adorye, has alleged a possible misuse of the IMF money by the camp of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the NPP Super Delegates Conference.

Hopeson Adorye alleged that Dr. Bawumia and his camp paid a lot of money to get the number one spot and asked Ghanaians to demand answers about the IMF money.



He made these allegations when he was speaking to journalists at the NPP headquarters after the climax of the Super Delegates Conference.



“Let’s be worried about the IMF money...They’ve paid money, they’ve paid money,” he said.



Hopeson, during the interaction with the journalists also admitted that all the ten NPP flagbearer hopefuls paid monies to delegates to be voted for.



He, however, stated that despite all the shenanigans, Alan Kyerematen will be the ultimate winner of the November 4 congress.



“It doesn’t matter. Today, it’s a shortlist and they’ve shortlisted five people. Are you getting it? So, we are part of it. On the 4th, we are going to win the election. I am telling you,” he added.

The New Patriotic Party held its Super Delegates Conference with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia securing the top spot with a total of 629 votes, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong securing 132 votes, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen securing 95 votes, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie courting 36 votes and finally, a tie between the fifth spot; Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko both secured 9 votes each.



The NPP, has, however, scheduled a run-off to elect the 5th flagbearer hopeful for Saturday, September 2, 2023.



This will officially prepare and present the party with the final 5 to contest for the flagbearer position on Saturday, November 4, 2023.











BAJ/DAG