Hot video: Confusion at Kwabenya Musuku over late start of voting

Voting delays at the Kwabenya Mususku Pentecost church

Voting has delayed at the Kwabenya Mususku Pentecost Church due to the technical hitches on the side of the Electoral Commission officials.

The delay has thus caused the voters to register their anger as most of them visited the centre as early as 1.a.m.



As at 7:50 am, voting has still not started and voters were left in a long queue frustrated.

