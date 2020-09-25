House of Chiefs condemns separatists attack in Eastern Ghana

President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV

The National House of Chiefs has condemned the disturbances in parts of the Volta Region of Ghana.

Armed men believed to be members of the separatist group on Friday attacked two police stations in the eastern part of Ghana in a bid to declare the territory independent.



The secessionists known as Homeland Study Group Foundation managed to capture three personnel of the Ghana Police Service during the dawn attack and made away with some weapons.



The armed group also mounted roadblocks amid the firing of gunshots prompting joint police and military action.



President of the National House of Chiefs Togbe Afede XIV, speaking on the development at a meeting with members of the House, highlighted that the happenings in the Volta region are strange and alarming.



“These are kind of things I’ve not recollected ever happening in our country; we are lucky to the Minister with us, and he had earlier briefed members of the Standing Committee on these happenings which the Standing Committee found very very alarming,” he lamented.

He said the Standing Committee would issue its report concerning the fracas to the House and the public.







“The Standing Committee would issue report after his meeting to the happenings in the Volta region which we disapprove of,” he added.



Togbe Afede XIV appealed to Ghanaians and relevant stakeholders to the government “to ensure that this does not escalate any further [so] that our country would remain a peaceful nation.”