House of Chiefs holds crunch meeting amid post-election tensions

Newly elected House of Chief President with President Akufo-Addo

The National House of Chiefs says it is concerned with the simmering post-election tensions that tend to disturb the peace Ghanaians are enjoying.

The House has called an emergency meeting “to discuss these and other developments relating to the elections on December 7, 2020”, a statement from the House said on Saturday.



The country’s main opposition leader John Mahama rejected the election results after the Electoral Commission declared incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect.



The presidential and parliamentary election period in Ghana has already been marred with violence with at least five people dead, according to the Ghana Police Service.



But in the statement issued and signed by President of the National House of Chiefs Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II urged all political actors and their parties’ supporters “to desist from acts that amount to incitement of some sections of the public”.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo was re-elected after a tightly contested election Monday.



Mr Akufo-Addo obtained 51.6% of the vote, compared with 47.4% won by John Mahama, official results showed.



