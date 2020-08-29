Regional News

House of Chiefs urges youth to contribute to peaceful election

Togbe Afede XIV, is the President of the National House of Chiefs

The National House of Chiefs has implored Ghanaian youth to play an active role in ensuring a peaceful election in December this year.

Togbe Afede XIV, President of the House, who gave the advice at an emergency meeting in Kumasi, encouraged the youth to conduct themselves in ways that would preserve the peace and unity of the country to ensure uninterrupted development.



He said they should not allow themselves to be used to cause mayhem which may not only jeopardize their future and also plunge the nation into chaos.



"The future of the youth is important so whatever Nananom will do to preserve a peaceful future must be supported by the youth", Togbe Afede observed.



"We also want to urge our politicians to remember that while campaigning for votes to get our mandate, they should preach peace and engage in healthy conversations that will facilitate development" he entreated politicians.



He said politics is about a contest of ideas and policies to improve the lives of the people and must not degenerate into violence particularly when it could endanger the lives of the very people they sought to serve.



The President of the NHC also urged Chiefs to take steps to ensure peace in their communities as their contributions towards national peace and development.

He thanked members of the house for their support in the last four years when he took over as the President of the House and announced that he would be seeking re-election in November.



"I and my deputy have worked with unwavering commitment in the best interest of this house for the past four years in close collaboration with you all", he pointed out."



Mr. Samuel Kofi Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, thanked members of the House for their unflinching support for the government in its efforts to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.



He urged them to continue their partnership with the government and even forge greater collaboration in deepening the governance process to bring development to the people together.



The Minister announced that the President would soon cut sod for the construction of office complex for the six new Regional Houses of Chiefs, adding that each would receive a Land cruiser and pick-up vehicles.



"Traditional authority with its impact and reach is an important pillar in deepening values and ethics that enables citizen participation in community and national development ", he observed.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.