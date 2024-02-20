Housemaster of Kalpohin SHS reported to police over tragic death of student

Kalpohin Senior High School in Tamale

The Senior Housemaster of Kalpohin Senior High School in Tamale has been reported to the Northern Regional Police Command following allegations of negligence that resulted in the tragic death of a 17-year-old student, citinewsroom.com reports.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the student fell ill and required urgent medical attention.



Despite obtaining an exeat signed by the senior housemaster, the student is said to have been entrusted to the care of fellow students to transport him to the hospital.



Moses Baffoe, a resident of Tamale, said he witnessed the sick student vomiting at the school's entrance while on his way home.



Moses Baffoe said he attempted to alert the senior housemaster to the situation on two occasions, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

On the third attempt, the housemaster finally arrived at the scene, albeit after the student had already been taken to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention.



Tragically, it was reported that the student had succumbed to his illness before reaching the hospital, prompting Moses Baffoe to report the senior housemaster to the police for alleged negligence.



The Northern Regional Police Command is currently investigating the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the student's death and determine any culpability on the part of the senior housemaster, the report added.



