How Afriyie Akoto’s father indirectly influenced his political life

The immediate-past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has recalled how his father’s life influenced him to take up a political career.

Although he admits that in his early years as a boy, he was not particularly pleased when his father would take him along on his many trips, whether on traditional assignments or on political ones, he admits that all those things instilled in him a passion to serve Ghana.



Delivering a lecture at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) on the future of Ghana’s economy today, on the theme, “The future of the economy of Ghana,” the former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso explained that he would have preferred being by the side of his friends, playing, or even with his mother.



He also recalled the very moment his political life began in 1990 in the United Kingdom.



“When I began my journey into politics in Ghana in 1990 with the formation of the United Kingdom branch of the Danquah-Busia Club, with stalwarts like the late Mr. J. H. Mensah, little did I know that one day I would be contesting for the highest position of the New Patriotic Party.



“At this moment, I cannot help but recall my childhood with my father, Okyeame Baffour Akoto, who left many lessons in his wake for us all, including myself, to learn from and build on. Now, as you might imagine, as a young boy, I was not always happy following my father around, whether it was to Manhyia Palace or to the northern regions of this country.



“Like many young boys my age, there were many times that I would have (sic) with my friends or stayed by my mother’s side – my mother was a professional teacher back then and is alive today at the blessed age of 95,” he said.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto further explained that regardless of all the above and his desires not being particularly met as a young boy, seeing his father demonstrate great dedication to service eventually became a great inspiration for him.



He said that it became the turning point in his life, helping him also pursue service to Ghana, and for this reason, he is eyeing the highest position in the NPP and, ultimately, the presidency of Ghana.



“Watching my father’s commitment to public service, both as a traditional leader and a modern political leader at the time, defined the key moments in my life as I grew up. He instilled in me the passion for service and to serve my motherland Ghana with all that is within me, even if it cost me an arm and a leg,” he explained.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto is among a few names in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have openly declared their intentions to run for the vacant position of flagbearer of the ruling party.



The personalities, including the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong, are geared towards what the NPP calls ‘Breaking the 8’ in Ghana’s political history.



Watch Dr. Afriyie Akoto speak in the video below:





AE/SEA