How Akufo-Addo rejected US$2 billion 2017 loan facility from LGBTQ+ group - Abronye reveals

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has detailed how Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rejected a US$2 billion offer from the LGBTQI Community although Ghana was in dire need of money.

According to him, when the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration came to power, Ghana owed Nigeria some money for gas supply which was not paid by the Mahama-led administration.



On the back of this debt, which was to the tune of $180 million the LGBTQI Community approached the President of Ghana to offer him US$2 billion so that their activities will be legalised.



But the President knowing well the country he’s governing and his belief in the systems and traditions of Ghana refused the offer.

“Ghana needed US$180 million to pay for gas supply for our electricity because although Ghanaians were paying for electricity, Mahama decided not to pay so Buhari cut the supply of Gas to Ghana because of this. The LGBTQI Community came in and said they can give the country US$2 billion but their condition for the loan was to legalize homosexuality but the President of Ghana rejected it because he knew the health implications,” he said on Wontumi TV in Kumasi.



The conversation surrounding homosexuality has come to the centre stage after the community secured an office to address their issues.



Although there have been arguments supporting the act, the President of Ghana has insisted that never under his tenure will the ill act be countenanced or legalised.