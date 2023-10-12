How Appiah Stadium made Kufuor burst into laughter at his late wife's one week observation

The one-week observation of the death of the former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, was held on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at the Peduase residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The solemn event was attended by several dignitaries across the political divide who came to console the bereaved Kufuor family.



Frank Kwaku Appiah (a.k.a. Appiah Stadium), a popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) seems not to have gauged the seriously of the event as he used the opportunity, he got to take a swipe at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



He took the microphone from the moderators at the event to announce his donations to support the funeral of the late former first lady.



“This man (former President Kufuor) has done a lot for me… I don’t normally give this much but I will support him with 5 million old cedis (GHS500),” he said in Twi.



The announcement led to jeers and chants from the crowd which forced this response from Appiah Stadium.

“I don’t know whether you are hooting at me or applauding me but even President Akufo-Addo has run to the IMF and so if my contribution is not much, take it like that,” he said.



This led to attendees of the one-week celebration, including the former president, bursting into laughter.



Appiah then proceeded to the high table to commensurate with members of the Kufour family and the very sight of him made the former president laugh.



His interaction with former President Kufour, former Minister for Defence Dr Addo Kufuor and ex-Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto made him (Kufuor) laugh even harder.



Watch the incident below:









