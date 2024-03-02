How Archbishop Duncan Williams 'delivered' a man from transgenderism

Archbishop Duncan Williams is the founder of Action Chapel International

A video making waves on social media has Ghanaian pastor and founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan Williams, delivering a ‘transgender’ person after claiming that he can cure LGBT+ people by taking them back to their mother's womb and editing their subconscious memories.

Although the exact date and venue of the video are yet to be ascertained, the archbishop could be seen making this claim at a deliverance session, where he said he had dealt with many gay and lesbian people.



He said he loved them and wanted to help them, and that God had told him to go back to their mother's womb.



“I've dealt with, gay brothers and women who are lesbians and when I began to deal with these things, [these are people that I love and preach to, and they call me father] and I said, ‘God, how can I help them?’ And the Lord said to me the other day, ‘Son, you’ve got to go back to their mother's womb’.



“I said, ‘How do I do that?’ He said, ‘You have to deploy my spirit to reverse and rewind the tape, the subconscious, and to divinely edit the information that was programmed into them in their mother's womb when they were being incubated,” he said.



He explained that God revealed to him that LGBTQ+ people were influenced by their mother's desires and wishes when they were in the womb.

He gave examples of mothers who wanted a boy or a girl, but got the opposite, and how that affected the child's gender identity and expression.



“Take, for instance, a mother has two girls, the husband wants a boy so badly. She wants to please her husband, so she desires to have a boy. She takes in a seed. She finds out that it's not a boy, but another girl.



“She resents the idea of having another girl and says, ‘Oh, I wish I had a boy and not a girl again’. The child in the womb receives the information into the subconscious that it's a boy who is wanted and not a girl.”



He continued "So the girl is born and she has the tendencies of a boy and begins to become aggressive and always wants to work with boys and not girls because she sees herself in the subconscious as a boy and not a girl.



“The state of emotion and the state of mind that the woman is in when she's pregnant is very important. Because, in that state, the same emotions and everything she's going through is transferred to the child,” he said.

The archbishop then asks a transgender crossdresser to come to the front of the church and remove his wig and earrings.



He also implies that the crossdresser's mother had some role in shaping their gender identity and expression.



He then tells him to affirm that he is happy to be born a boy and not a girl.



He then claims that he will pray and ask the Holy Spirit to take the transgender back to his mother's womb and erase the memories and influences that made him transition.



He then says that he will release him from the feminine spirit that entered him in the womb.

Meanwhile, the LGBT+ bill, which aims to ban and criminalize LGBT+ activities and their promotion, advocacy, and funding in Ghana was passed by the Parliament of Ghana on February 28, 2024, and is awaiting the President's assent.



The bill has been widely criticized by human rights groups and LGBT+ activists, who say it violates the rights and dignity of LGBT+ people and exposes them to violence and discrimination.



The bill has also drawn attention from international organizations, such as the IMF, which said it is monitoring the situation in Ghana.









