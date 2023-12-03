How 'Ashikishan' the woman on the 50-pesewas coin was killed

Rebecca Naa Dede Ayeetey| Photo credit: Ghana Crimes

At every point since the redenomination of the Ghana cedi, every Ghanaian has probably wondered which people’s faces have been put on the notes and coins.

Today, the highlight is on Rebecca Naa Dede Ayeetey, the woman on the 50-pesewas coin.



She was born in 1923 in Osu, Ghana, and was raised in James Town, Accra. Her parents hailed from Ga Asere and Osu.



However, Naa Dede’s life was cut short after she was killed at a function in Ho where she was poisoned.



She was 38 years old.



Below are some facts about her life shared by Ghana Crimes on X

Following her primary education, she ventured into the flour business, achieving significant wealth and influence. Her success in the industry earned her the nickname "Ashikishan," derived from the Ga word for flour.



She was known to be the chief financier of the then-CPP party and led CPP women activities at her house in Kokomlemle. She financed Dr Kwame Nkrumah to win the Ashiedu Keteke legislature council seat which made him to be the first prime minister of Ghana.



Being closely associated with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah made her a target for a rival political party, purportedly leading to her untimely demise. She tragically passed away at a CPP function in Ho on June 22, 1961, at the age of 38. Allegedly, the political activist and feminist was poisoned during the event after she complained of a stomach ache following the consumption of hot tea.



The double-dekar buses which were brought to Accra by Harry Sawyer were named after her “Auntie Dede”.



She also has her image on a national stamp and on Ghana's 50 pesewa coin all in honour of her.

SSD/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.