How Bawumia performed against Kennedy Agyapong in the Ashanti Region

The four candidates of the NPP poll that elected Dr Bawumia as flagbearer

The Ashanti Region was a big focus for the just-ended flagbearer-race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for many reasons, chief among them being the fact that it is the strongest hold of the party in terms of political numbers.

And while the two leading contenders in the race, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (who has been elected leader) and Kennedy Agyapong, are not directly from the region, many election watchers were looking at how both of them would perform there.



For what it is worth, although Kennedy, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is an Akan, he hails from the Central Region, while Bawumia is from the North East Region.



In the end, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia convincingly won in the Ashanti Region, adding to the other 13 regions he won from the total of 16 in the country.



So, what is the breakdown of the performance of the two candidates in the New Patriotic Party’s stronghold, the Ashanti Region?

See the full details below, with the Effiduase Asokore constituency giving the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, his biggest constituency votes in the region:







