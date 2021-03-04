How Ghanaians, prominent people reacted to Domelevo's sacking

Embattled Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo reported to work Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after he went on forced 167-day leave.

When he resumed work, the Audit Board alleged that Mr Domelevo was due retirement in June last year but did some alterations to be at post.



Just after that was made public, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through his secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante asked Daniel Yaw Domelevo to go on retirement.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it highlighted that, “The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to the Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1 June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199(1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor General was 1 June 2020."



"Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office. Mr Johnson Akuamoa-Asiedu will continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive Auditor General," part of the statement read.



This has kept many Ghanaians talking as they seem not to agree with the President on his decision taken.

They questioned why President Akufo-Addo would take someone who is committed to fighting corruption in the country over a petty issue.



A tweep named Rex Kwasi Danquah asked the Audit Service Board to channel the same energy in seeking the 'correct' age of Domelevo to find and prosecute corrupt officials.



He said, "The Audit Service Board should use the same energy to fight the absenteeism, corruption, inefficiency by civil servants. They should use the energy they’re using to find where Domelevo is from in finding solutions to the challenges the service is facing."



"Do not look on unconcerned while the Akufo-Addo government hounds and persecutes Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo for his fight against corrupt top govt officials. Silence helps the oppressor. Speak up! Let your voice be heard! Mr Domelevo must be celebrated, not persecuted!," another said.



Other prominent people who have taken to social media to register their displeasure include, Senyo Hosi, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Franklin Cudjoe among others.

According to Senyo Hosi, "The excessive hunt for Domelevo is nauseating. What theft are people bent on escaping with that inspires this unending hunt? The optics are terrible for Government. I pray the President in this last term is blessed with honest, good-hearted and wise counsellors. Amen."



NDC's Kwakye Ofosu said, Ofosu Kwakye said, "President Akufo-Addo has made it quite clear that he is not interested in fighting corruption. He has in fact turned round to fight those who fight corruption. This is his latest attack on Mr Dumelovo."



Morning. All appointees approved. Domelevo removed. Today is EC freedom day. You are all shouting in vain. Nothing will change. Deal with it! — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) March 4, 2021

The Audit Service Board should use the same energy to fight the absenteeism, corruption, inefficiency by civil servants. They should use the energy they’re using to find where Domelevo is from in finding solutions to the challenges the service is facing. — Rex (@RexKwasiDanquah) March 3, 2021

Do not look on unconcerned while the Akufo-Addo government hounds and persecutes Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo for his fight against corrupt top govt officials. Silence helps the oppressor. Speak up! Let your voice be heard! Mr Domelevo must be celebrated, not persecuted! — James Agyenim-Boateng (@jagyenim) March 3, 2021

The excessive hunt for Domelevo is nauseating. What theft are people bent on escaping with that inspires this unending hunt?



The optics are terrible for Government. I pray the President in this last term is blessed with honest, good-hearted and wise counsellors. Amen.#withDYD — Senyo Hosi (@senyohosi) March 3, 2021

Dear Prof Dua Agyemang, if Domelevo retired in June, yet, you impressed on the President to force him to go on leave in July and you paid him all through for no work done, shouldn't you and your board be held for causing financial loss to the state? Whew! — Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_onair) March 3, 2021