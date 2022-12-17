1
Menu
News

How Mahama arrived at Accra Sports Stadium for NDC polls

Video Archive
Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, joined other party members at the Accra Sports Stadium a few hours before the NDC National polls today Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Spotted in his V8, the former President was led by his entourage and security details into the grounds.

The former president who is noted as a natural crowd puller due to his charisma, was welcomed by the party faithful gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He arrived in the company of his running mate candidate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman and some other NDC bigwigs.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is electing its national executives today, Saturday, December 17, 2022

The keenly contested national chairmanship position will be between the incumbent chair, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Nii Armah Ashiety; and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

Check below for some pictures of his arrival;





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Related Articles: